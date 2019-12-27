Mamata Banerjee dares Centre: ‘No detention centre in Bengal as long as I live’

Mamata Banerjee is in a constant war with the central government over the amended citizenship law, National Registration of Citizenship and now the detention centers. (PTI)

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Friday promised that she won’t allow any detention center in her state as long as she is alive. The chief minister is in a constant war with the central government over the amended citizenship law, National Registration of Citizenship (NRC) and now the detention centers, which are meant to keep “declared foreigners” as adjudicated by Foreigners Tribunals.

Mamata Banerjee has already announced that she won’t implement CAA and NRC in Bengal. Today, she said that she will not allow any detention centers to come up in her state either. “As long as I am alive there will not be any detention center in Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said. The statement comes at a time when the country is debating the citizenship act and its implications when combined with the NRC, an exercise that Home Minister Amit Shah said he was determined to complete by 2024, but backtracked after violent protests across the country.

Claiming CAA with NRC would be discriminatory, several opposition leaders including the TMC launched a massive protest across the country. Following days of agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some politicians misled the Muslims that they would be sent to detention centers after NRC. “These are all lies…there’s no detention centres in the country,” the PM said.

His statement sparked another debate about whether there is any detention centre in India. The Congress later put out details of some detention centres in Assam, where NRC was conducted — on the instruction of the Supreme Court — to detect illegal immigrants. The grand old party accused the prime minister of lying to the nation on detention centres. However, the BJP hit back at Congress and said that all the detention centres in Assam came up during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Just days ago, Amit Shah too said that no new detention centre has been created under the current government. He also said that nobody has been sent to under Assam NRC.