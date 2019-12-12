Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of MPs, MLAs to chalk out strategy for countering citizenship bill

Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the implementation of both NRC and CAB in Bengal, has asked the TMC leaders and lawmakers to attend the meeting without fail, a party leader said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday convened a meeting of party MPs and MLAs on December 20 to devise the party’s strategy to counter the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the implementation of both NRC and CAB in Bengal, has asked the TMC leaders and lawmakers to attend the meeting without fail, a party leader said. “An emergency meeting has been convened by the TMC chief on December 20. All leaders, including district presidents, MPs and MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting without fail. A strategy will be chalked out to counter Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” he said.

Also read| Shiv Sena’s support to CAB in Lok Sabha won’t affect Maharashtra govt: NCP



According to party sources, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose services have been hired by the Trinamool Congress for 2021 Assembly elections, will also be present at the December 20 meeting.