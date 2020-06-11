Mamata Banerjee contradicting own statement on ‘Corona Express’: BJP

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to confuse people by contradicting her own statement on calling Shramik Special trains “Corona Express”, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that either she does not think before saying anything or ponders over it after uttering the words.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a virtual rally alleged that she termed the trains ferrying stranded migrant workers back home as “Corona Express”, Banerjee denied having said so and insisted the name was given by people to crammed-to-capacity trains.

“I request the chief minister to think before making any statement,” Ghosh said.

He claimed that the Trinamool Congress chief had earlier denied setting up of a death audit committee to check whether a COVID-19 patient actually died due to the disease or some other reason.

“Amit Shah’s virtual rally on Tuesday has shaken the TMC leadership,” the state BJP president said.

He also charged the chief minister with making personal attacks against Shah and claimed that state ministers were dishing out unsubstantiated figures about expenses incurred in holding the virtual rallies of Shah.

Ghosh alleged that the TMC government is misusing the police force and punishing able officers, leading to unrest among policemen.

The BJP MP also alleged that central government laboratory NICED, which has the best expertise in doing COVID-19 tests, was being deliberately given fewer samples.

He claimed that while NICED has so far tested around 29,500 samples, state-run hospitals SSKM has tested over 32,000 and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital over 39,000 samples.

Ghosh alleged that political strife has again started in different parts of West Bengal and factional fights between Trinamool Congress activists are occurring.

“In Coochbehar district, BJP workers were attacked at Mathabhanga and Tufanganj,” he said.

He claimed that the state government has failed to utilise Rs 834.97 crore given to it by the Centre for constructing village roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Central funds were not being used in the education sector and water supply projects, the BJP MP alleged.