Mamata Banerjee condoles killing of 9 people in police firing in Tamil Nadu

Mamata Banerjee today condoled the death of nine people in police firing during protests in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

By: | Kolkata | Published: May 22, 2018 10:29 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today condoled the death of nine people in police firing during protests against the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

“I just landed in Bengaluru to the shocking news about the incident near the Sterlite Tuticorin plant. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Tamil Nadu at this hour ofgrief.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hope the injured recover soon,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

The police action followed months-long protests for the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin, about 600 km from Chennai over pollution concerns.

