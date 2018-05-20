​​​
  3. Mamata Banerjee concerned over rise in petrol, diesel prices

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices, saying it will affect common people.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, rise in petrol and diesel prices, Kolkata Petrol price today increased by 33 paisa a litre in Delhi — the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017, and diesel by 26 paisa, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices, saying it will affect common people. “We are very concerned about the rising prices of petrol and diesel. This will certainly affect prices all around. Common people, farmers and many will suffer,” Banerjee said on her official Twitter handle. Petrol price today increased by 33 paisa a litre in Delhi — the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017, and diesel by 26 paisa, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

Petrol costs Rs 78.91 per litre and diesel Rs 70.12 in Kolkata, the notification said. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metros and most state capitals.

