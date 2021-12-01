Mamata Banerjee calls for united Oppn to defeat BJP, TMC says not entering into any alliance

Trinamool Congress said that the the party was not entering into any structured alliance with any party, but pointed that the opposition should come together over several issues.

West Bengal Trinamool Chief Minister, who has been meeting leaders of major non-BJP parties recently, on Wednesday called for a united opposition front to defeat the saffron party. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress said that the the party was not entering into any structured alliance with any party, but pointed that the opposition should come together over several issues.

“If all regional parties come together, then it will be easy to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party,” she said during an interaction with civil society members in Mumbai. She is expected to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar later today.

While the TMC supremo could not meet Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray due to the latter suffering from health issues, she met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Banerjee made it clear she was keen to build ties with Shiv Sena and NCP. However, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik made it clear that it was impossible for the Opposition to come under one umbrella without the Congress.

Her meetings with opposition leaders comes amid a strain in the ties between the TMC and Congress. The Grand Old Party has recently been uncomfortable with the TMC’s expansion drive that has seen it poaching its leaders — from Assam to Goa, Meghalaya to Bihar.