Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for Tapas Pal’s demise, says he died due to harassment by central agencies

Mamata Banerjee has blamed the central government’s agencies for the untimely demise of former party MP Tapas Pal.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directly blamed the central government’s agencies for the untimely demise of former party MP Tapas Pal. Banerjee said that she had seen three deaths due to the harassment by the Centre.

Condemning the Centre of indulging in vendetta politics, Mamata said, “The Central government’s pressure has claimed so many lives. Three people died due to this pressure by the agencies. Sultan Ahmed (former TMC MP), TMC MP Prasun Banerjee’s wife passed away and now Tapas Pal.”

She alleged that people are being put behind the bars but the agencies are unable to prove their involvement in wrongdoings. “People are being jailed but Central agencies have not been able to prove their involvement or conclude what crime they committed. If someone commits a crime, they must face action. But we still don’t know what crime did Tapas Pal and others commit,” she said.

The two time Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar breathed his last on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. The actor-turned-politician was 61. He represented the Alipore seat in Legislative Assembly between 2001 and 2006. He was arrested by the CBI in 2016 for his involvement in Ponzi firm Rose Valley Group. Pal was released from jail after 13 months. He didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.