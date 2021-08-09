Mamata Banerjee blames Amit Shah for attack on TMC workers, says Tripura CM doesn’t have audacity

Banerjee said that such attacks are not possible without the home minister's active support.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is behind the recent attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura. She also said that Tripura CM Biplab Deb doesn’t have the “audacity” to commit such an act and the police there has remained a mute spectator.

Banerjee said that such attacks are not possible without the home minister’s active support. The West Bengal CM today visited the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and met those injured in the attack.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Banerjee said that the BJP is running an anarchic government in the states where they are in power including Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh. “We condemn the attacks on Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura,” she said.

Recently, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and Banerjee’s nephew and other TMC workers were allegedly attacked by the BJP workers in two separate incidents during their visit to Tripura.

On Saturday, two TMC youth leaders Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were injured in an attack allegedly by the BJP supporters. They were camping in Tripura for organisational activities.

On August 2, Abhishek Banerjee’s vehicle was attacked when he was going to offer prayer at the Tripurasundari Temple in the Gomati district of Tripura.

TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya also hit out at the BJP saying that the attack reflects BJP desperation as it has sensed defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls. He also claimed that lethal weapons like sticks and stones were used in the attack against TMC workers.

Tripura TMC has claimed that some FIRs were also lodged against some TMC workers.

Abhishek Banerjee yesterday tweeted that bail has been granted to all TMC workers who were arrested in Tripura and he was taking them to Kolkata as they have sustained severe injuries and claimed denial of medical attention by the Tripura government.

He challenged Biplab Deb saying that the CM can keep trying but all his resources will fall short. He said that the attack shows Goonda Raj of the BJP in the state.

However, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied any involvement in the attack and said that the TMC is not a threat to the BJP in the state.