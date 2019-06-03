Mamata Banerjee belongs to family of demon Hiranyakashyap, says BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj

Amid a raging controversy over chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogan in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sakshi Maharaj's latest comment on the Trinamool Congress chief has raised the political temperature. In his remark on Sunday, the Unnao MP said that Banerjee comes from the family of demon Hiranyakashyap because she conspires against those who chant Jai Shri Ram. The BJP leader made this remark in the backdrop of Banerjee's protests and actions against those chanting Jai Shri Ram in West Bengal. "There was a rakshasa (demon) called Hiranyakashyap. His son said Jai Shri Ram and the father shut his son in jail. The same thing is being repeated in Bengal and it looks like Mamata belongs to the family of demon Hiranyakashyap as she conspires against those who say Jai Shri Ram," he said. Hiranyakashyap, a character from the Puranic scriptures of Hinduism, is believed to have put his son Prahlad behind bars and tortured him for believing in God. "Those who say Jai Shri Ram are being sent to jail. The result is such that those who say this are faced by Mamata in gullies and streets and (I) don't know in her anger, what plans she may have," Maharaj added. The Trinamool Congress and BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words for the last two months over chanting of Jai Shri Ram in the eastern state. According to BJP's claim, several party workers have been killed, attacked by TMC supporters and taken into police custody for raising Jai Shri Ram slogan publicly in West Bengal. However, Banerjee has refused all such claims, alleging the BJP is is indulging in the politics of fear and hatred. The tensions between TMC and BJP reached a new high last week when Banerjee refused to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, accusing his party of politicising murders in West Bengal. Also, she was caught on camera last Thursday losing her cool and abusing BJP workers who raised Jai Shri Ram slogan in front of her convoy in North 24 Parganas district. Several BJP workers were also taken into preventive custody for raising the slogan. On Sunday, Banerjee in a Facebook post accused the BJP of mixing religion with politics. The CM said that she has no problem regarding usage of any particular slogan of political parties but Jai Shri Ram has religious and social connotations and thus parties should refrain from raising such slogans. Later, the BJP announced it will send 10 lakh postcards with Jai Shri Ram written on them to Banerjee.