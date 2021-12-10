Mamata Banerjee became national leader due to Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the TMC and the Congress over the face of the opposition.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today said that Trinamool Congress Chairperson and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee became a national leader only due to Congress. He added that Banerjee is helping the BJP and has the misconception that Congress will not be able to perform well in Goa.

“Mamata Banerjee is extending all her cooperation to the BJP. She became a national leader by the grace of the Congress Party…She has this misconception that Congress will not perform in Goa,” said Chowdhury.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the TMC and the Congress over the face of the opposition. Recently, Mamata Banerjee met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai in an attempt to form an anti-BJP opposition alliance sans Congress. However, Raut made it clear that they want Congress to lead the alliance.

Former union minister P Chidambaram also reiterated that Congress should take a lead to bring all UPA parties together. “Sanjay Raut made a responsible statement that we need a non-BJP opposition in the country and Congress must take the lead to bring all UPA parties together…Mamata Banerjee has a different approach, we have a different approach, it will be good for the country if both approaches can converge,” said Chidambaram.

TMC has announced to contest Goa assembly polls to be held early next year. While the TMC wanted to ally with Goa’s regional parties like GFP and MGP, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) chose to go with Congress, a move that irked the Trinamool. The TMC then inked a pact with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the polls. With AAP also in the fray, it is all set to be a four-cornered battle in Goa among the BJP, UPA, TMC-MGP and AAP.