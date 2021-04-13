Mamata Banerjee, banned from campaigning for 24 hours, sits on dharna to protest ‘unconstitutional’ move by EC

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional" decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.
A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, "No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone." (Photo source: IE)
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission’s “unconstitutional” decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.
Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road here around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the venue. No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby.