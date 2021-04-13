  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata Banerjee, banned from campaigning for 24 hours, sits on dharna to protest ‘unconstitutional’ move by EC

By: |
April 13, 2021 2:19 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional" decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

mamata banerjeeA senior TMC leader, when approached, said, "No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone." (Photo source: IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission’s “unconstitutional” decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road here around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the venue. No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby.

Related News

A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, “No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone.”

The Election Commission has barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Banerjee, lashing out at the poll panel, had said on Twitter that she would hold a protest against the poll panel’s “unconstitutional and undemocratic” decision.

The TMC boss is scheduled to address two rallies after 8 pm on Tuesday — one at Barasat and the other at Bidhanangar.

Meanwhile, a defence official here said that the area where Banerjee is staging a protest belongs to the army, and the TMC was yet to receive permission for the programme.

“Just to keep everyone informed, we have received an application from the TMC for a no-objection certificate at 9:40 am today. It is still under process,” the defence spokesperson said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamata Banerjee banned from campaigning for 24 hours sits on dharna to protest ‘unconstitutional’ move by EC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Election 2021: In Darjeeling, Amit Shah promises permanent solution to problems of Gorkha community
2West Bengal Election 2021: Battle shifts to Gorkha turf, can BJP repeat 2019 performance in North Bengal?
3West Bengal Election 2021: After Mamata Banerjee, Election Commission bans BJP’s Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours