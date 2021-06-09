Mamata Banerjee assures farmers of support; asks states to come together to form ‘union’

Rakesh Tikait said that the Chief Minister assured her full support to the movement. He said that the West Bengal government should work as a model state and provide more benefits to the farmers.

CM Mamata Banerjee not only assured support to the farmers’ stir against the new agri laws, she also said that bulldozing states is not a good sign for the federal structure of the country. She urged opposition parties and states to come together in this fight.

“I want to request all opposition parties to come together to save our democracy. There are many senior leaders of the BJP and then there are many youths who joined the BJP after seeing Modi, they all should now come together and unite to protest Hindustan, farmers, youth and labourers. In the federal structure, there should be a union of state governments of such a nature that if any state is harassed, other states fight alongside,” said Mamata Banerjee.

She said that TMC started its journey from the Singur movement in support of farmers and have been supporting the ongoing agitation from the begining. “From the very beginning, we have fully supported the farmers’ movement and our MPs have also joined them several times in their protest against the draconian Farm Laws. We’ve also passed a resolution rejecting these laws,” she said.

From the very beginning, we have fully supported the farmers' movement & our MPs have also joined them several times in their protest against the draconian #FarmLaws. We've also passed a resolution rejecting these laws. – @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/M8XGRBvbGc — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 9, 2021

Banerjee said that industries are suffering and demanded that all farm laws be withdrawn at the earliest. “Industries are suffering…For the last 7 months, they (Central government) didn’t bother to speak to farmers. I demand that all three farm laws are withdrawn,” said Banerjee.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also hit out at the Modi government over vaccine issues. She said that Prime Minister doesn’t need to hoard credit for free vaccines as the money belongs to the people of India. She said that not a single rupee is of the BJP. Banerjee said that the BJP promised free vaccines before the Bihar elections but over seven months have passed and the state is yet to get vaccines.

The TMC supremo also slammed the imposition of GST on vaccines. “Those who put GST charges on the vaccine are playing with the life & death of citizens of India,” said Banerjee. “GST on COVID vaccines is injustice and it should be withdrawn,” said Banerjee adding that PM Modi gives hours-long speeches but doesn’t talk about the GST on vaccines.