Mamata Banerjee announces compensation for 3 pushed out of train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Published: June 26, 2019 9:25:09 PM

Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, who received minor injuries in the incident, said he was beaten up by a mob, which was shouting slogans and asked him to follow suit.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced compensation for three people who sustained injuries after being pushed off a train in the city for allegedly refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A madrassa teacher and two others were allegedly pushed off a moving train in the city on Monday.

“I have spoken to the victims and have announced compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the three persons. We condemn such incidents and stern action should be taken by the police in this case. We will not allow such things in the state,” Banerjee told reporters. Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, who received minor injuries in the incident, said he was beaten up by a mob, which was shouting slogans and asked him to follow suit.

“We were attacked by a group of men. We were thrashed and then I along with two other persons, who were also beaten up by the mob, was thrown out of the train at Park Circus railway station (in the city),” he told reporters. Banerjee had also announced compensation for victims of political violence in Bhatpara, which has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between rivals BJP and Trinamool Congress.

The fight between the two parties has intensified in the area ever since Arjun Singh crossed over from the TMC to the BJP, and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, under which Bhatpara falls.

