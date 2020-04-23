Mamata Banerjee accuses Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of transgressing constitutional dharma

“It is for you to judge who has flagrantly transgressed constitutional dharma and even basic norms of decency between constitutional functionaries,” Banerjee said in the letter. (File photo:IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of repeatedly interfering in the functioning of the state administration, and asked him to judge who has crossed the limit of constitutional dharma and the norms of decency between the two constitutional functionaries.

In a strongly worded seven-page letter to the governor, Banerjee said Dhankhar has forgotten that she is the “elected chief minister of a proud Indian state” whereas he is nominated. “It is for you to judge who has flagrantly transgressed constitutional dharma and even basic norms of decency between constitutional functionaries,” Banerjee said in the letter.