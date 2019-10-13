Mamallapuram summit: PM Narendra Modi pens poem on his ‘conversation’ with ocean at

By: |
Updated: October 13, 2019 8:51:44 PM

Modi on Saturday had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

mahabalipuram, hingqi, xi jinping, mamallapuram, china president visit to chennai, modi visit to chennai, china president, itc grand chola, modi and china president meeting, twitter trends, chennai news, chinese president, jinping, xi jinping chennai visit, shore temple, modi visit mahabalipuram, modi xi summit, xi jinping visit to india, taj fishermans cove, india china, china news, china prime minister“This conversation carries the world of my feelings. I am sharing the feeling with you in the form of a poem,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi on Sunday.

The early morning stroll on the Mamallapuram beach brought out the poet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi said while strolling on the beach, he got lost in “conversation” with the ocean. “This conversation carries the world of my feelings. I am sharing the feeling with you in the form of a poem,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi on Sunday.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi for Moon Mission, says sending rockets won’t feed the youth of India     

Modi on Saturday had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

Modi leads by example! Watch PM plogging at Mamallapuram beach during Xi Jinping visit

frame width=”100%” height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wj9SszBe6Rw” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

In the eight-paragraph signed poem, Modi describes the ocean’s relationship with the sun, the waves, and its pain. His collection of poems titled “A Journey” is already available.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamallapuram summit: PM Narendra Modi pens poem on his ‘conversation’ with ocean at
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition