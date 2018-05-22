‘Mama Ji’ Shivraj gets a tough question: ‘I scored more than my reserved-category friend, why will I not get a laptop?’

“Our country has flowers of different colours. We need to take care and protect all. Be large-hearted,” the CM told the young student.

Surprised as to why he will not get a free laptop despite scoring three per cent more than his friend from the reserved category, a young student in Madhya Pradesh left everyone stumped when he posed the question to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a seminar, along with a piece of advice. On Monday, the chief minister was interacting with students across the state in a ‘live phone in’ programme. The chief minister also took questions from students present at Model School auditorium in Bhopal.

During the interaction, the student said, “Mamaji, please don’t bring caste into education.’’ The student argued why he won’t get the laptop despite studying for the same length of time and scoring 80 per cent, three per cent more than his friend, The Indian Express reported.

The young student also turned slightly aggressive while repeating `mamaji caste, mamaji caste,’ giving the chief minister some uncomfortable moments and forced the officials to intervene. However, the chief minister asked officials not to interrupt and went ahead with answering the questions. He said, “some people were left way behind and we should not complain if they are given some concessions,’’.

“Our country has flowers of different colours. We need to take care and protect all. Be large-hearted,” the CM told the young student. He also elaborated about other schemes not based on caste. Another student highlited the same issue, wondering why students from reserved category were getting benefits.

Under a scheme called ‘Chatra Protsahan Yojana’, the students of Madhya Pradesh, who belong to the SC and ST category, can apply for the free laptop if they attain 75% marks in Class 12.