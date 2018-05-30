Malviya Nagar fire: As fire rages 15 hours on, IAF presses MI 17 helicopter into operation

Malviya Nagar fire; IAF helicopter MI 17 joins operation

More than 15 hours have passed since a massive fire broke out at a rubber godown in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. Efforts are still underway to douse the flames with news agency ANI reporting that the Indian Air Force has joined the operation by pressing its MI 17 helicopter into service. The helicopter is sprinkling fluids on the affected areas of the godown.

The IAF issued a statement saying that MI 17 helicopter has been pressed into the operation to bring the flames under control. It said that the helicopter was deployed from the Palam base in Delhi.

The fire department officials who have been battling flames since yesterday evening said that the fire has been brought down but they are yet to take over the full control of the situation. A fire department official told ANI that at least 15 wagons are still present at the site of the incident. According to him, senior administration officials are monitoring the situation and the immediate priority is to douse the flames. He said that it will at least take another 3-4 hours to bring the situation under control.

WATCH: Air Force chopper has been pressed into service

#WATCH Delhi: Fire which broke out at a godown in Malviya Nagar yesterday has still not been doused, Air Force’s MI 17 helicopter deployed for Bambi bucket operations pic.twitter.com/s8m1dXPjim — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

Media reports suggest that as many as 80 fire engines were pressed into the overnight operation.

The fire started at 5 pm on Tuesday in the godown that is located in the Khirki Extension area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Romil Baaniya, a preliminary inquiry has found that a truck was being loaded with rubber sheets when the vehicle suddenly caught fire. The fire subsequently spread to the building.

The official added that nearby areas have been temporarily evacuated for security reasons and no casualties have been reported so far in the blaze.