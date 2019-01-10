Mallikarjuna Kharge gives dissent note on Alok Verma’s removal as CBI chief

This is the second time Kharge has objected to Verma’s removal.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday gave a dissent note during a meeting of the high-profile panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against its decision to shunt out CBI Director Alok Verma, two days after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court.

According to sources, Kharge said during the meeting that Verma, who was sent on a forced leave, should not be penalised and be given an extension of 77 days for which he was not allowed to attend the office. This is the second time Kharge has objected to Verma’s removal.

The three-member panel also included A K Sikri as a nominee of the Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. During the meeting, Justice Sikri said there are charges against Verma to which Kharge asked “where are the charges”, according to the sources. “By removing #AlokVerma from his position without giving him the chance to present his case, PM Modi has shown once again that he’s too afraid of an investigation, either by an independent CBI director or by Parliament via JPC,” Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Verma has been removed from the high-profile post on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty, making him the first chief in the history of the agency to face such action, officials said.