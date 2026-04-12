Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly fast-tracking the implementation of the women’s reservation law amid ongoing state elections, claiming it’s a bid for ‘political mileage’ rather than genuine empowerment. In a letter dated April 11, Mallikarjun Kharge responded to PM Modi’s invitation for a special Parliament session starting April 16 (Thursday), demanding transparency on delimitation details and an all-party meeting post-elections.

Sharing my response to Modi ji, on his letter on the special session of Parliament for a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from the 16th of April — “As you are aware the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed by Parliament unanimously in September 2023. At… pic.twitter.com/qGq95LCMmP — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 12, 2026

Key pointers from Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to PM Modi

Lack of consultation: Despite claims of broad consensus and party dialogues, Kharge says opposition parties have long demanded an all-party meeting after April 29 polls end. The special session blindsides them without delimitation specifics, making ‘useful discussion’ impossible.

Political motive allegations: Calling the session during elections reinforces our belief that the government seeks electoral advantage, not women’s true empowerment.

Distrust in track record: Mallikarjun Kharge lists past flops- demonetisation, GST rollout, stalled census, ignored Finance Commission advice and tax devolution issues- as reasons for zero confidence. He stresses amendments impact Centre and states alike, urging inclusion of all parties, big or small.

Call for delay: If the goal is to strengthen democracy and take everyone along, hold the all-party meet post-April 29 to deliberate delimitation linked to the law.

All you need to know about ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023, reserves one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. However, its activation hinges on a census and delimitation exercise, delaying rollout. Mallikarjun Kharge notes that he had urged immediate implementation back then, but the government sat on it for 30 months. Now, with bills slated for the special session to expand Lok Sabha seats to 816 (273 for women) before 2029 polls, timing raises eyebrows amid elections in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

What is the political context and opposition strategy on this matter?

This letter exchange precedes the April 16-18 Parliament sitting. Congress accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the quota via ‘unconstitutional’ delimitation, warning of ‘grave consequences’ needing post-poll deliberation. At a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, leaders decided to huddle top opposition figures- likely on April 15- to craft a unified stance.

Mallikarjun Kharge frames this as a federalism test, insisting small states and parties deserve a voice in changes reshaping legislatures. Critics see the rush as pre-2029 Lok Sabha poll maneuvering, while supporters hail it as long-overdue action.