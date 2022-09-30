Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor for Congress president, Digvijaya Singh opts out of race

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday announced that he will not contest the party president’s election and would instead propose the candidature of his senior Mallikarjun Kharge. He said he has worked for the Congress all his life and will continue to do so.

“Kharge ji is my leader and my senior. I had asked him yesterday if he wanted to contest. He said no. I met him again today. I told him I am with you fully if you are contesting. I can’t think of contesting against him. He is filing his nomination and I will be his proposer,” said Singh. “There are some non-negotiables in my life. I don’t compromise on issues related to Dalits, tribals and OBCs; I don’t compromise with those who spoil communal harmony and I don’t compromise my commitment to the Gandhi family,” he said.

Singh had expressed his inclination to contest the top party post and had collected 10 sets of nomination papers on Thursday after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race. The ‘one man, one post’ formula will apply to Kharge, as in the case of Gehlot, who was asked to quit as chief minister if he contested for the top party post. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will also file his nomination papers on Friday.

A tent has been set up in the lawns of the AICC headquarters here and party leaders can file their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm. Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.