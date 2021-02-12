  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mallikarjun Kharge to succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

By: |
February 12, 2021 12:01 PM

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected to Rajya Sabha in June last year after Congress accommodated him in the House following his defeat in the 2019 polls.

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun KhargeMallikarjun Kharge is a senior Congress leader and close aide of the Gandhi family.

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will be the next Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. He will succeed senior Congress leader and current Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is set to retire from the Upper House on February 15.

With no Assembly in place in Jammu and Kashmir, the immediate chance of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s return to Rajya Sabha is uncertain. His chances of a return to Rajya Sabha was only possible from Kerala, where election to the Upper House is scheduled for April. Meanwhile, Congress had also maintained silence on Azad’s return to the House and now with clarity on Kharge’s name for LoP, it has been made clear that Azad is not going to return in the near future.

Related News

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected to Rajya Sabha in June last year after Congress accommodated him in the House following his defeat in the 2019 polls. Kharge, among the trusted aides of the Gandhi family, will be the 17th Leader of Opposition in the Upper House. Also, he will be the second Karnataka leader to hold the position. Prior to him, M S Gurupadaswamy served as the Leader of Opposition between March 1971 and April 1972.

Azad was given a tearful send-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha. Speaking during his farewell, PM Modi had said that those replacing Azad will have a tough task ahead matching his stature. The PM had recalled the 2006 Jammu and Kashmir terror attack when Azad was the CM in the state and had extended all possible help to him as the then Gujarat CM.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Mallikarjun KhargeRajya Sabha
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mallikarjun Kharge to succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Cooperative bank loan defaulters barred from contesting polls
2PM Narendra Modi a coward who cannot stand up to China: Rahul Gandhi
3Farmers’ agitation: Protesting unions to hold ‘kisan mahapanchayats’ across country in coming days