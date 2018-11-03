Mallikarjun Kharge moves Supreme Court against government’s order to send CBI Director Alok Verm on leave

Updated: November 3, 2018 4:34 PM

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday moved the Supreme Court over the ongoing crisis within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday moved the Supreme Court over the ongoing crisis within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In his petition, Kharge has challenged the government’s decision to send CBI Director Alok Verma on leave as he termed it illegal and violation of the CBI Act.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suo moto action of sending CBI director Alok Verma on leave is illegal and is in violation of the CBI Act,” Kharge told news agency ANI.

He argued that only the three-member committee comprising, Prime Minister, CJI and Leader of Opposition can take a decision on the appointment or removal of the CBI Director.

He also said that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has no power to act against the CBI Director.

Kharge’s petition comes amid the party’s allegations that Alok Verma was ‘removed’ from the Director’s chair as he wanted to investigate the Rafale deal.

Kharge had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that his decision was illegal.

Last month, Alok Verma was divested of all responsibilities and sent on administrative leave by the government. The decision was taken after Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana accused each other of corruption.

The matter, however, reached the top court when Verma moved a petition contesting the government’s order to send him on leave. While hearing his petition on October 26, the court appointed former judges Justice AK Patnaik to supervise the inquiry into the allegations against Verma as it asked the CVC to complete its probe within two weeks.

