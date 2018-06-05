‘Malicious campaign’: READ FULL LETTER – Shashi Tharoor issues statement on Sunanda Pushkar death case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday issued a statement in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday issued a statement in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case. In the letter, Shashi Tharoor says, “I find the charges preposterous and baseless, the product of malicious and vindictive campaign against myself.” His letter comes after a Delhi court on Tuesday summoned him as an accused in the case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. The court asked him to appear before it on July 7, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed against him. The summon was issued after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal took cognisance of Shashi Tharoor’s alleged offences of abetment of suicide and committing cruelty towards Pushkar.

Here is the letter written by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor:-

“I have heard the prosecutor. I have gone through and perused the charge sheet and the documents filed along with it. On the basis of police report (charge sheet), I take cognisance of offence of abetment of suicide of late Sunanda Pushkar and committing cruelty upon her by Dr Shashi Tharoor,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said. “There exists sufficient grounds to proceed against Tharoor for commission of offences of Section 306 and 498 A of IPC. Issue summons to him for appearance for July 7,” the Delhi Court added.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

Shashi Tharoor has been charged under Sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Under Section 498A, the maximum punishment is up to three years of imprisonment, while jail term up to 10 years is prescribed under Section 306.