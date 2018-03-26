Malgovernance by Narendra Modi government brought together various parties: Congress

Misgovernance and the central government’s efforts to spread a climate of fear and oppression have brought together various parties irrespective of their differences in states, the Congress said today. (Reuters)

Misgovernance and the central government’s efforts to spread a climate of fear and oppression have brought together various parties irrespective of their differences in states, the Congress said today. With the CPI(M) moving a notice of ‘no confidence’ motion against the BJP-led NDA government today, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said parties which may not agree with each other across the country today have a very strong feeling about the various malpractice of this government. “This government in a short while has started a climate of fear of oppression, of misgovernance, of threat, of vendetta and you are finding a natural conversions, it is not that anybody is making much of an effort,” he told reporters. Singhvi said not only the Congress, three-four other parties have moved ‘no confidence motions’ against this government.

“This must have something to do with the kind of mal-governance you are having in this country,” he said. He said there is a spontaneous way of action by the people and by parties which have diverse and may be warring at that state level. The Congress leader said he finds no contradiction in that as state-level and central-level coordinations were two different things and parties that may have differences in states can come together on a central issue. With logjam in Parliament entering the 15th day, the CPI(M) today submitted a notice of no confidence against the BJP-led central government in Lok Sabha, the fourth party to do so after the Congress, TDP and YSR-Congress. Parliament will resume its sitting tomorrow after a three-day recess amid indications that the logjam may continue.

On Friday, the Congress gave a notice of no-confidence against the government in Lok Sabha, days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress adopted a similar measure. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has not taken up the no-confidence motions, saying the “House is not in order”. Asked about the emergence of a third front, Singhvi said no government has done the task of uniting so many parties as the Modi dispensation. He said despite their differences with each other the Modi government has brought diverse parties together, be it the BSP and SP, DMK or Trinamool Congress or even Shiv Sena.