Malegaon case: Pragya Thakur gets exemption from appearance on Saturday

By: |
Published: June 15, 2019 6:26:02 PM

BJP Lok Sabha MP and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur was Saturday exempted from appearance at a special court in connection with the matter.

Thakur had appeared before the court last week for the first time after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. (File)

BJP Lok Sabha MP and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur was Saturday exempted from appearance at a special court in connection with the matter. Her lawyers sought an exemption from appearance from a Mumbai court as the regular Special Judge V S Padalkar, presiding over the case, was absent on Saturday, special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said.

The exemption plea was granted by the in-charge court and matter was posted for hearing on Monday. Thakur had appeared before the court last week for the first time after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. However, she had sought exemption each day from Monday to Friday this week on health grounds. The court had, last month, directed all the accused to appear before it once a week, stating that an exemption would be granted if cogent reasons were submitted. Thakur and six other accused persons are facing trial under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They have been charged under sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA. They are also facing charges under IPC sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups). The accused have also been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a power-loom town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Malegaon case: Pragya Thakur gets exemption from appearance on Saturday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop