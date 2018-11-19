Malegaon blast case: Supreme Court asks Bombay HC to deal with Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit’s plea

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 12:20 PM

A special court on November 2 had commenced the formal trial against Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five other accused after framing of charges under various penal law in the Malegaon blast case.

Supreme Court asks Bombay HC to deal with Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit’s plea

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Bombay High Court to deal with the plea of Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon bast case, that he was being prosecuted in the matter without any valid sanction.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the high court that Purohit’s plea be dealt with on November 21.

READ ALSO | Maratha reservation: As Maharashtra govt clears decks, what past cases say of quota challenges

Purohit, in his plea, referred to the earlier apex court order by which the trial court and the Bombay High Court were directed to deal with the claim of Purohit that he was being prosecuted under penal laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act without any sanction from the authorities.

READ ALSO | UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks police chiefs to become fit or miss out

The plea also alleged that the charges have been framed against Purohit and others by the trial court which had commenced the trial without dealing with the claim on sanction.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

