Malegaon blast case: NIA seeks in-camera trial, says it is crucial for security of witnesses

The NIA’s petition in the court has come days after the Bombay High Court wanted to from the agency on how long the trial is likely to go on while hearing a plea filed by one of the accused. (Representative image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has appealed to Mumbai’s special court to allow in-camera proceedings citing security of witnesses. If the court admits this plea, it would mean that journalists and the general public would not be able to attend the trial in which Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur is also one of the accused. The court has asked those facing the trial to submit their replies by Monday. It will hear argument on the petition on the same day. The NIA, in its plea, told the court that in-camera proceedings is crucial for witnesses security. The plea further said that allegations in the case pertaining to a blast in an area dominated by a particular community, which was aimed at creating tensions.

“In view of the above-mentioned background, for maintaining harmony in the society, it is necessary to conduct in-camera proceedings and put a restraint on the publication of the court proceedings,” the plea filed through a special public prosecutor, Avinash Rasal said. The trial began in October last year after the court filed charged against Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Pragya Thakur and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA’s petition in the court has come days after the Bombay High Court wanted to from the agency on how long the trial is likely to go on while hearing a plea filed by one of the accused.

In the meantime, the lawyer of one of the victims of the blast took exception to former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Lt Col Purohit, one of the accused in the blast. “Rohatgi, during his tenure as attorney general, had appeared in a related matter for the Maharashtra government and National Investigation Agency. Now how can he appear for the accused persons? There is a collusion between NIA and the accused,” Senior counsel B A Desai Desai alleged as per PTI. As many as six people lost their lives and 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off close a mosque in Maharashtra town of Malegaon, on September 29, 2008.