Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC admits Col Purohit’s plea challenging NIA court order on trial under UAPA

The Bombay High Court on Friday agreed to hear Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit’s petition challenging an NIA court’s order on his trial under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The High Court will hear the case on Monday.

Purohit had earlier approached the NIA court challenging the validity of the prosecution sanction for his trial under the UAPA. However, the court had rejected his petition. The army officer is facing a probe in Malegaon serial bomb blast case.

The development comes a month after the Bombay High Court had rejected Purohit’s plea to restrain the trial court from framing charges against him.

The court was set to frame the charges but it deferred the move after Purohit raised objections over the validity of the prosecution sanction. A prior sanction for his prosecution was required because he was a serving Army officer when the case was filed against him.

Last year in December, all the accused including Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya had moved the NIA special court seeking discharge from the case. However, the court dismissed their petitions.

It, however, provided them partial relief by dropping all charges under MCOCA — an stringent act enacted by Maharashtra to combat organized crime and terrorism.

Last year in August, the apex court granted bail to Purohit in the serial blast case.