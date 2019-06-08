Maldives to confer PM Modi highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries

Maldives to confer PM Modi top honour: Hours before he begins his first bilateral visit to the island country, Maldives on Saturday announced to confer Prime Minister Narendra Modi with top honour. 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' - will be awarded to PM Modi when he lands in Maldives today evening. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid announced on Twitter that the decision to honour Modi was taken by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. "President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E.\u00a0 @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, \u201cThe Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen\u201d during PM\u2019s visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham," Shahid said in his tweet. President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, \u201cThe Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen\u201d during PM\u2019s visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham ???? \u2014 Abdulla Shahid ???? (@abdulla_shahid) June 8, 2019 PM Modi's Maldives visit, his first foreign trip after assuming charge for a second term, comes in accordance with the government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi will fly to Sri Lanka from Maldives later on Sunday. "I am confident that my visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka will further strengthen our close and cordial ties with our maritime neighbours, in line with our 'Neighbourhood-First Policy' and the vision of security and growth for all in the region," PM Modi has tweeted before leaving from New Delhi on the two-nation tour.