Maldives to confer PM Modi highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 1:54:29 PM

PM Modi's Maldives visit, his first foreign trip after assuming charge for a second term, comes in accordance with the government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

PM Modi, Modi Maldives tour, Modi Maldives award, Modi in MaldivesPrime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Maldives to confer PM Modi top honour: Hours before he begins his first bilateral visit to the island country, Maldives on Saturday announced to confer Prime Minister Narendra Modi with top honour. ‘The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’ – will be awarded to PM Modi when he lands in Maldives today evening.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid announced on Twitter that the decision to honour Modi was taken by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

“President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E.  @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, “The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” during PM’s visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham,” Shahid said in his tweet.

PM Modi’s Maldives visit, his first foreign trip after assuming charge for a second term, comes in accordance with the government’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Modi will fly to Sri Lanka from Maldives later on Sunday.

“I am confident that my visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka will further strengthen our close and cordial ties with our maritime neighbours, in line with our ‘Neighbourhood-First Policy’ and the vision of security and growth for all in the region,” PM Modi has tweeted before leaving from New Delhi on the two-nation tour.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maldives to confer PM Modi highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition