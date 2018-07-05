Malaysian government withdraws state cover to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik: Report

The Malaysian government has withdrawn the state cover being provided to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik who is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in terror activities and inciting youngsters to commit terror acts through his hate speech, news channel Times Now reported.

“I have been informed that Zakir Naik was given PR (permanent residency) by the previous administration. So the issue now, if he is PR, just like any of us we are still subject to the law. If you do something which is not according to the law, whether if you involve in issues of religion, crime, whatever it is, you can’t be spared. We have to deal with it in accordance with the law. This is what rule of law is all about,” the channel quoted Malaysia Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as saying.

The development comes a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. According to media reports, PM Modi had during his May 31 meeting with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur raised the issue of Naik’s extradition. The re-election of Mohamad as Malaysian PM on May 10 has raised hopes of Naik’s extradition as he has been overturning many decisions by his predecessor Najib Razak.

The MEA on Wednesday confirmed that in January, a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik was made through diplomatic channels. Citing sources, PTI reported that the MEA was yet to receive any official confirmation from the Malaysian authorities regarding its deportation request.

Yesterday, there were reports that Naik will be coming back to India in the evening. But he rubbishes all such reports and said that he will return to his homeland until he feels that he will be “safe” and “will not be subject to unfair prosecution”.

Naik had left India in July 2016. Since then, he has taken shelter in Malaysia. The previous Razak government was sympathetic to him and had given him a permanent residency.