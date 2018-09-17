Malayalam actor Captain Raju passes away: Will always remember Pavanayi, says Nivin Pauly

Emotional messages and tributes are pouring in for Captain Raju and his family from fans and those who had worked with him from the Malayalam film industry.

Eminent actor Captain Raju passed away this morning at his Kochi residence. The 68 year old actor has acted in over 500 films spanning Telegu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Popular Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly took to Facebook and Twitter to share his condolence message, which read as follows: “RIP Captain Raju sir. Will always remember Pavanayi fondly. Thank you for the memories. We will miss you!”

The first to offer condolences from the Malayalam film industry has been none other than super star Mammootty, who took to Facebook to convey condolences to the veteran actor. Following Mammootty, Rashin Rahman also posted his condolence message on his Facebook page.

Known for portraying villain roles with a unique style of his own, Captain Raju has several iconic movies to his credit. In the Mohanlal-Sreenivasan comedy, ‘Nadodikattu’, Captain Raju immortalised the villain character called ‘Pavanayi’, a serial killer who is hired to kill the investigating duo.

RIP #CaptainRaju sir. Will always remember Pavanayi fondly. Thank you for the memories. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/saOOpccK6f — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) September 17, 2018

In the grand epic “Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha’, Captain Raju was seen in yet another unusual and a more nuanced role – as Gurukkal – which he performed with great poise and he stood out in every scene with remarkable screen presence in the period drama.