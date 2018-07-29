Making Mumbai pothole-free: This man’s lone fight is inspiration for many, lesson for BMC

Dadarao Bilhore (ANI)

Dadarao Bilhore, a Mumbaikar, has filled over 500 potholes in Mumbai in the past three years after his son Prakash Bilhore’s death. Dadarao’s son died in an accident due to a pothole in a rainwater clogged street on 28th July 2015 while coming back after submitting an admission form. After failing to come to terms with the attitude of the authorities, Dadarao took things up in his own hand, literally, and has filled over 500 potholes ever since. He says, “our nation has a huge population. If even 1 lakh of us start filling potholes, India will become pothole-free.”

At a time when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is coming up with innovative excuses for not filling the potholes across the city, the 47-year-old is busy filling those potholes. Bilhore started this initiative in December 2015. Bilhore has been come to be known as the ‘Pothole Dada of Mumbai’.

In an interview with The Better India, he said, “I observed how authorities waited until someone died to fill potholes and file FIRs. I couldn’t let any more people die like Prakash. I decided to do it on my own. Using broken paver block, mud and stones, I started filling potholes. When I saw cars and motorists easily passing over them, I thought I should continue it. And so my journey began.”

Bilhore now has a dedicated army of volunteers with him, who picks up mud, debris or concrete blocks, whichever is available near the spot to fill up the potholes.

Even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently stated that the number of potholes has decreased across the city, as many as six people lost their lives in accidents this year only. Many a time, it has already been reported that the contractors used substandard road building materials, to repair the potholes – which go back to where it was in a few months.