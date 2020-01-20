Making agriculture profitable need of the hour: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Everyone should focus on making agriculture profitable and sustainable.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday posted on Twitter a photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami in an agricultural field with a sickle in hand, and praised him for not “forgetting his roots” and stressed on the need for making agriculture profitable.

Responding to the comment by the Vice President, Palaniswami assured him of focusing more on the development of agriculture. “Pleased to see Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Edappadi K Palaniswami working in fields as a farmer, who will never forget his roots. It may be symbolic but it inspires people. Everyone should focus on making agriculture profitable and sustainable. This is the need of hour,” the Vice President said in his official twitter account while posting the photo.

Replying to the tweet, the Tamil Nadu chief minister in his official twitter account said, “I am very much thankful and encouraged by the words of His Excellency Sree @VPSecretariat Ji, Vice President of India. I assure to focus more on the development of agriculture and for upliftment of the downtrodden.”

Earlier in the day, Naidu visited the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Research and also the International Institute of Tamil Studies in Chennai. He was accompanied by AIADMK Ministers ‘Mafoi’ K Pandiarajan and D Jayakumar among others.