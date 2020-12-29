Make law for MSP, not ‘Love Jihad’, Asaduddin Owaisi tells BJP-ruled states

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday targeted BJP-ruled states, saying they are making a mockery of the Constitution by making laws on ‘Love Jihad’, a term used to describe religious conversion on the pretext of marriage. He said if the BJP governments wanted to make laws, they should make a law for MSP and not ‘Love Jihad’.

“There is no definition of Love Jihad anywhere in the Constitution. The BJP-ruled states are making a mockery of the Constitution through Love Jihad laws…If BJP governed states want to make a law, then they should make a law for MSP and employment,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further said that the courts have reiterated that under the constitution of India, under Article 21, 14 and 25, no government has any role to play in the personal life of any Indian citizen. “The BJP is clearly indulging in violating fundamental rights of the Constitution,” Owaisi said.

https://t.co/lSVrPxIKvE pic.twitter.com/NO3IOqXDQd — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

This comes on a day another BJP-ruled state, Madhya Pradesh, cleared an Ordinance against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the purpose of marriage. The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill-2020 has a provision of Rs 1 lakh fine for conversion through marriage or by any other forceful means.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the proposed law “will deal with those who marry our daughters by converting them by luring, influencing, threatening, or coercing.” He further said that the offences under the proposed law will be cognisable and non-bailable. “The bill seeks to replace the Religious Freedom Act of 1968,” he said.

A similar law has also been passed by the Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath. Haryana too has said that it will pass a law against ‘Love Jihad’. In November, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the state government had set up a three-member committee to draft a law against ‘Love Jihad’.