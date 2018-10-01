​​​
Make it 5-day work week for government employees: Karnataka minister to Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge on Monday demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to reduce one working day of the week.

By: | Updated: October 1, 2018 11:17 PM
Writing a letter to CM HD Kumaraswamy, Kharge requested him to announce 5-day work week for state government employees.

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge on Monday demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to reduce one working day of the week. Writing a letter to CM HD Kumaraswamy, Kharge requested him to announce 5-day work week for state government employees. “It’ll be good if 5 days week can be considered, it’ll boost the work capacity of the state government employees,” Kharge wrote in his letter.

Recently, Kharge had made headlines when he warned government officials that he will “kick” them if they failed to perform their duties. On September 12, Kharge was presiding over the Karnataka Development Programme meeting. He told the officials that he will not tolerate any disrespect . “Am I here for whiling away my time?” he said, adding that he will “kick you fellows if you hurt my self-respect”, Deccan Chronicle reported.

This story will be updated

