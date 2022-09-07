‘Make India No 1’ : Arvind Kejriwal to launch nationwide campaign from Hisar today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Make India No.1’ Yatra in Hisar: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will begin a nationwide campaign ‘Make India No 1’ on Wednesday, which he will launch from his birthplace in Haryana’s Hisar. Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a press conference at 1 PM in Hisar today. The Delhi CM will visit all the states and interact with people in the course of the campaign.

“I will be starting my tour on September 7. The first place I will be visiting is my birthplace which is Hisar in Haryana. I was born in a village called Siwani which is near Hisar. I will kickstart this pious journey from my native place. Afterwards, I will visit other states and try to make people join this movement,” he said in a statement.

“We all have to come together to Make India No 1 and we have to form an alliance of 130 crore Indians, I will embark on a nation-wide journey to fulfil this cause,” the AAP leader said, adding that people who wish to join the campaign can leave a missed call at 9510001000.

Interestingly, the march coincides with Congress’ 3,500 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, where Rahul Gandhi along with 100-odd Bharat Yatris will undertake the journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering 12 states, which begins from Chennai today. When asked about the timing of the campaign, AAP leaders called it a “coincidence”, Indian Express reported.

The focus of the campaign will be on “five points”: Free education, healthcare, employment, equal rights and dignity to women and fair price to farmers for their produce. This comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about “paanch pran” (five resolves) on his Independence-day speech.

The AAP leader said that the mission is apolitical in nature, and called upon all political parties to join the initiative to make India “the number one country in the world”.

“This is not the mission of a political party, it’s a national mission. I call upon the BJP and all other parties to come forward and join this initiative to make India the number one country in the world,” the chief minister said.

Kejrwal said that to make the campaign a success “we will have to give excellent education free-of-cost to every child of the nation and build world-class schools all over India”.

“The cause of transforming schools should have begun 75 years ago; we may have lost time, but we’ve finally started it now; once India joins hands for this cause, no one will be able to stop us,” he said.

Moreover, taking a dig at PM Modi’s announcement of modernising 14,500 government schools, the Delhi CM said that how such a “small measure” will help a country that has “10.50 lakh government schools”, adding that, if the 14,500 government schools are to be modernised every year, it will take “70-80 years” to modernise all government schools.