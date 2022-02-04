  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Make in India’ turning into ‘Buy from China’: Rahul Gandhi

He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the Modi government as it has “destroyed” the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.

Written by PTI
rahul gandhi
"JUMLA for India, JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: 'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China'," he said on Twitter. (Photo source: IE)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Modi government over the issue of jobs, charging that ‘Make in India’ is turning into ‘Buy from China’.

He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the Modi government as it has “destroyed” the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.

“JUMLA for India, JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: ‘Make In India’ is now ‘Buy from China’,” he said on Twitter.

The former Congress chief also shared a 1.30 minute video where it is alleged that the Modi government promised ‘Make in India’, yet it only “buys from China” and there has been a record 46 percent increase in imports from China in 2021, which is the highest ever.

In the short video, he also shared excerpts of his speech in Parliament on the issue, where he attacked the government on China. Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government’s response and handling of the border dispute with China and have been demanding strong action on the matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.