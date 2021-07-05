Make history, ensure Taimur, Aurangzeb, Babur are not born again, says BJP Haryana spokesperson

The Karni Sena chief also targeted actor Saif Ali Khan over the love jihad issue. (Express photo)

In a remark that can trigger a controversy, Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu called upon a mahapanchayat in Pataudi over the issue of ‘love jihad’ and urged them to “make history and ensure that no Taimur, Aurangzeb, Babur and Humayun are born again”.

“If you want to make history in the country, don’t become history, make history, neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, Humayun be born. We are 100 crores, and they are 20 crores,” said Suraj Pal Amu in Hindi.

The mahapanchayat discussed religious conversion, love jihad and law to control the population. He said that lakhs of people died during 1947 and they are being given shops and houses. “It has been found in Pataudi their parks have started being built. Uproot the stone of the park… which youth are ready to uproot the stone?” he asked.

In another remark, Amu said that if India is our mother, we are also the father of Pakistan. “These Pakistani….we will not give them our houses on rent…remove them from this country, pass this proposal,” he said.

He gave an example of Suraj Pal Singh from Ujjina claiming he did not allow a mosque to be built inside his village. “A youth was telling me, in Bhodakalan a masjid is being built, again and again, they stop it, then it is built again… finish it from the foundation,” he said.

The Karni Sena chief also targeted actor Saif Ali Khan over the love jihad issue. “They say (there is) love jihad in Pataudi, those who gave birth to Taimur are also from Pataudi…while we know how to give respect, we want to request Taimur’s mother also, enough. This love jihad has been happening from the time of Sharmila Tagore, the seed was sown in Pataudi itself, people of Pataudi, only you will cut it. Stop welcoming them,” said Amu.

The BJP, has, however, distanced itself from Amu’s remark saying these were his personal comments.

Amu Pal Singh was appointed BJP spokesperson in 2013. Amu has been courting controversy with his remarks. In 2017, he had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who could “behead” actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the issues surrounding the movie ‘Padmaavat’.