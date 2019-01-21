‘Make expenses public’: K Chandrasekhar Rao faces Opposition ire as over 200 seers converge at Telangana farmhouse for 5-day Chandi Yagam

The grand ceremony has drawn criticism for the Telangana CM over the alleged use of public money. (PTI)

Known for his fondness for organising elaborate religious rituals, Telangana Chief Minister is at the centre of a storm again, this time over a 5-day Maha Rudra Sahitha Sahasra Chandi Yagam that will see over 200 seers converge for a puja near the TRS chief’s farmhouse situated at Siddipet, around 60 km from Hyderabad.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the puja which will begin today and go on till Friday. This is the first puja that the Telangana CM is organising after storming back to power with a brute majority of 88 MLAs in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

Besides the 200-300 seers who have reportedly been invited to attend the event, the puja is also expected to have the Governor and all TTDP MPs and MLAs in attendance along with their families.

The grand ceremony has drawn criticism for the Telangana CM over the alleged use of public money. A Congress party spokesperson has demanded that KCR make all expenses incurred in organising this puja public and alleged that the CM has been splurging public money on such events over the years.

KCR, on the other hand, is not new to controversies of such nature and has been completely unapologetic about them. In 2015, KCR had drawn flak from opposition parties over the ‘Ayutha Chandi Maha Yagam’ which saw 1,100 priests in attendance at the Thanksgiving event after he was elected to power for the first time. The criticism against him was that the CM was splurging on a puja instead of helping those who had been hit by the drought.

KCR, however, defended his decision saying the opposition had no business meddling in his personal beliefs as the expenses for the yagam were not being borne by the state exchequer.