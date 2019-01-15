Make CVC report on Alok Verma public, Mallikarjun Kharge says in letter to PM Modi

A panel comprising PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and justice AK Sikri removed Alok Verma from the post of CBI Director. Mallikarjun Kharge, however, opposed the move and filed a dissent note. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who dissented with the panel that sacked Alok Verma, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to make public the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Justice A K Patnaik’s report on the then CBI chief. He has also asked the Prime Minister to put out the minutes of the January 10 meeting of the selection committee that sealed Verma’s fate.

In a letter addressed to the PM on Monday, Kharge said this should be done “so the public can draw its own conclusions in this matter”, reports The Indian Express. Kharge has also alleged that the “manipulative actions of the government are directly causing deep embarrassment to the Judiciary.”

The leader of the opposition has also asked for an immediate convening of the selection committee to appoint a new CBI Director without further delay, the report said.

According to IE, the CVC in its report was either ambivalent or dismissive of most of the 10 allegations made by then CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana against his erstwhile boss Alok Verma.

The IE report said that the commission completely dismissed three allegations made by Asthana against Alok Verma and was silent on one allegation. It did not look into other allegations due to the paucity of time, it said.

Last week, Justice Patnaik who was asked by the Supreme Court to supervise the CVC enquiry said that there was ‘no evidence of corruption’ against Alom Verma and ‘what the CVC says cannot be the final word’.

“There was no evidence against Verma regarding corruption. The entire enquiry was held on (CBI Special Director Rakesh) Asthana’s complaint. I have said in my report that none of the findings in the CVC’s report are mine,” IE quoted him as saying.

Patnaik’s statement came a day after a panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and justice AK Sikri removed Alok Verma from the post of CBI Director. Mallikarjun Kharge, however, opposed the move and filed a dissent note.