Make BCCI a public body, bring it under RTI: Law Commission tells government

The Law Commission has suggested to the government that it turn the Board of Control of Cricket in India into a government-controlled body. The Commission has asked the government to classify BCCI as a national sports federation and bring it under the ambit of the Right to Information Act (RTI). Headed by Justice BS Chauhan, the Commission has recommended that BCCI should be classified as “state” under Article 12 of the Constitution so that it is answerable to authorities like the Supreme Court.

“It is recommended that RTI Act be made applicable to BCCI along with all of its constituent member cricketing associations, provided they fulfill the criteria applicable to BCCI,” the Law Commission suggested to the government.

In its recommendation, the Law Commission noted that BCCI falls under the definition of a public authority. The Commission further said that non-consideration of the role played by the BCCI as monopolistic in regulation of the game of cricket has resulted in the board “flying under the radar of public scrutiny, encouraged an environment of opacity and non-accountability”, PTI reported.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court had asked the commission to recommend whether the body can be brought under the ambit of RTI or not. The apex court had made its observation after big controversy had erupted surrounding the functioning of the BCCI.

