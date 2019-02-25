Major’s wife tops SSB, to join Indian Army as tribute to late husband

She said that her husband always wanted her to be happy and smiling, a reason that compelled her to join the armed forces after the untimely demise of her husband. (Image source: ANI)

Soldiers who don’t think twice before making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty leave behind bereaved but proud families. Gauri Mahadik, wife of late Army Major Prasad Mahadik, is one of them. Major Prasad Mahadik of the Indian Army lost his life in a fire at his shelter in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, in December 2017.

Soon, Gauri Mahadik will be joining the Indian Army as a Lieutenant after she completes her training at the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. She told Hindustan Times that she will be commissioned in the non-technical category for war-widows.

HT reported that Gauri topped the Service Selection Board (SSB) examinations at Bhopal held from November 30-December 4, 2018 and also qualified for training at OTA where she will be undergoing 49 weeks of training starting from April. She will be inducted into the Army in March 2020.

Gauri told news agency ANI that her husband always wanted her to be happy and smiling, a reason that compelled her to join the armed forces after the untimely demise of her husband.

#WATCH: Late Army Major Prasad Mahadik’s wife Gauri Mahadik, who will join Indian Army next year, says, “he always wanted me to be happy & smiling. I decided I’ll join the forces, I’ll wear his uniform, his stars on our uniform. Our uniform because it will be his and my uniform”. pic.twitter.com/vrCGdn5ZfA — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

“Ten days after his demise, I was thinking about what should I do now. I decided that I’ve to do something for him. I will join Army next year as a lieutenant after hardcore training at OTA in Chennai,” she said. Her husband was trained there as as well, ANI reported.

“I decided I’ll join the forces, I’ll wear his uniform, his stars on our uniform. Our uniform because it will be his and my uniform,” she said.

Gauri Mahadik’s decision to join the Army comes at a time when the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama by a Jaish e Mohammed terrorist has united the nation in grief and anger.

Thirty one-year-old Major Mahadik was an officer from 7 Bihar regiment of the Indian Army who died in a blaze on December 30, 2017, during his posting in Tawang along the Indo-China border. Gauri who was then just 26 years old had been married to him for two years. The fire had reportedly started at 6.30 am in the barracks where Major Mahadik was staying.