Major setback for Arvind Kejriwal! Delhi CM, Manish Sisodia, 9 MLAs charged in Chief secretary assault case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

In a major setback, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with 9 MLAs have been charged in the alleged assault case of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. According to reports, the Delhi police has filed a charge-sheet in the case for criminal conspiracy against the accused. According to PTI, the final report in the matter was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who put up the matter for consideration on August 25. The Delhi police had questioned the Delhi CM on May 18 for over three hours in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash.

It was on February 19 earlier this year when Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence. According to the police the CM was present at the time when the alleged assault took place. 11 AAP MLAs who were present at there have already been questioned by the police. Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal are the two AAP MLAs who were earlier arreted in the case. This alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.