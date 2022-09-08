Major security lapse during Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit, impostor arrested

In a major security lapse during Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mumbai, personal secretary to an Andhra Pradesh MP, was held for allegedly posing as a security officer with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and came in close proximity to the BJP leader, The Indian Express reported.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Hemant Pawar, was arrested by Mumbai police and has been sent to five-day police custody.

Pawar hails from Dhule district in Maharashtra and was produced in court on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Malabar Hill police station on Monday, ANI reported.

Also Read: Mission 2024: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to chair key BJP meet, focus on 144 LS seats it missed by small margins

Shah was on a two-day visit to the city, which ended on Wednesday.

Police said that he was posing as an officer and was overseeing security arrangements. He had been around the minister for about four hours and was carrying a Home ministry identity card.

The accused attended the two events of Amit Shah and was also seen outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, which the Home minister had visited.

Also Read: PM’s security breach: Protocols put at bay by state govt, protesters knew about PM’s plan to travel by road

After a Home ministry official grew suspicious about him, the person informed Mumbai police, who then questioned him. His name was not found on the list of Shah’s security team and he was eventually arrested.