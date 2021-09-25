  • MORE MARKET STATS

Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 11 Special Commissioners transferred

By: |
September 25, 2021 7:26 PM

The move comes a day after a dramatic shootout took place inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead.

Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, the order said. (File image)Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, the order said. (File image)

In a major reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 40 senior Delhi Police officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, an official order said.

The move comes a day after a dramatic shootout took place inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead.

Related News

Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, the order said.

DCP South, Atul Kumar Thakur, has been transferred as DCP Headquarter–I, DCP Central Jasmeet Singh has been transferred as DCP Special Cell, DCP Security Gaurav Sharma will be DCP Southwest, DCP (7th Bn DAP) Benita Mary Jaiker will be DCP South, DCP PCR, Esha Pandey, will be DCP Southeast, and DCP outer North Rajeev Rajan has been transferred to Special Cell, the order said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Major reshuffle in Delhi Police 11 Special Commissioners transferred
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani expected to join Congress next week: Sources
2CJI NV Ramana says Legislature needs to revisit laws to suit `practical realities’
3Thane man studying in Dublin University in Ireland loses Rs 5.30 lakh to cyber fraudster