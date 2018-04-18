Major rejig in BJP: Rakesh Singh appointed MP chief, Rajasthan unit president also resigns

In MP, the party appointed Rakesh Singh, its chief whip in Lok Sabha, as new state president.

Having suffered back to back jolts in recent bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has moved to made some changes in its state units ahead of elections. The party has appointed a new party president in Madhya Pradesh, while it is set to bring in one in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. In MP, the party appointed Rakesh Singh, its chief whip in Lok Sabha, as new state president. Singh replaced Nandkumar Singh Chauhan had held the post since 2014.

In Rajasthan and AP, party chief Ashok Parmani and K Hari Babu have quit their posts making way for a new face to head the organisation in the respective state. However, the saffron party has not sidelined the three outgoing chiefs and has appointed them as the members of its national executive.

Parmani resigned as chief of party’s Rajasthan unit earlier today. He was appointed to the post in February 2014 and is an MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar constituency. Some sources told news agency PTI that new state heads will be announced soon. Speaking to media, Parnami said that he has worked for strengthening the party as its worker, and will continue to do so.

Commenting upon the party’s performance in recent bypolls in Alwar and Ajmer, Parnami said, “Any defeat or victory is a collective responsibility and individuals are not responsible.”

On the other hand, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was expected to be appointed to the post of the party president in Madhya Pradesh, is likely to head its campaign committee.

55-year-old Singh is seen as a dynamic leader inside the party with vast organizational experience. His appointment is probably aimed at warding off damage due to any perceived anti-incumbency in the state.

In Andhra, K Hari Babu resigned from his post on Tuesday. Babu submitted his resignation to party’s national President Amit Shah. Here too, the resignation comes in the backdrop of a turmoil, the split between the BJP and TDP after latter’s demands for a ‘special status’ tag for the state. However, Babu’s resignation has not come in as a protest against the party and an announcement related to the position of party chief will be made soon.