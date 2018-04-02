Major rejig continues in Congress: Rahul Gandhi appoints new pointsmen for Bihar, Uttarakhand; goodbye to CP Joshi

Till the start of this month, Joshi was the general secretary in-charge of the seven northeastern states as well as Bihar, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Bihar and Anugrah Narayan Singh as the party in-charge of Uttarakhand. Gohil has replaced CP Joshi, a leader who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi. Till the start of this month, Joshi was the general secretary in-charge of the seven northeastern states as well as Bihar, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Gohil thanked Rahul Gandhi for assigning him the new role. “I have been assigned responsibility as incharge #Bihar #Congress With commitment,courage & co operation, i will give my best & work towards ensuring the defeat of #BJP and all non secular forces that weaken the idea of #India . Thankyou Shri @RahulGandhi ji for your faith in me, (sic)” Gohil tweeted.

The appointments were seen as a part of Gandhi’s efforts to bring in young leaders at key party positions, a contention voiced by him at the party’s plenary session last month. “The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of C P Joshi, who is relieved from the charge of general secretary in-charge of Bihar,” a statement from Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Anugrah Narayan Singh as the AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand,” said another communication from Gehlot said.

“Congratulations to @shaktisinhgohil Ji on his appointment as the AICC incharge of the Great state of BIHAR,” Joshi said. “I wish him all the best for his tenure also I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every karykarta and Leader of @INCBihar for their Support during my term,” he added

Gandhi has appointed many young leaders to key positions in the party ever since he was appointed as the Congress chief in December last. Gandhi is expected to make some major changes in upcoming days.

Earlier, Gandhi had appointed MP Rajeev Satav as in-charge of the party’s affairs in Gujarat, while former union minister Jitendra Singh as its man in charge of Odisha.

Also, Gandhi appointed Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat.

“Gandhi has appointed Rajeev Satav, MP, as the AICC incharge of Gujarat with immediate effect,” said a statement by AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Jitendra Singh, ex-union minister as AICC incharge of Odisha, in place of B K Hariprasad,” said another statement.

The second statement also read that party appreciates the “hard work” and contribution of Hariprasad, who will be stepping down from his responsibility. However, the party communication on Gujarat does not specify if Satav has replaced Gehlot.