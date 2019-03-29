Major lapse by UP Police: Gangster takes cops to booze party on way to court, escapes

By: | Updated: March 29, 2019 10:41 AM

The gangster, Baddo took the cops - who were escorting him to the court - to a hotel in Meerut's Dehli road instead where his associates had thrown a booze party.

UP gangster cops liquor party, liquor,(Image source; IE/ANI)

In a serious lapse on part of the Uttar pradesh police, a criminal escaped from police custody after throwing a liquor party for the police personnel at a hotel on Thursday afternoon while he was being taken to a court in Ghaziabad.

50-year-old Baddan Singh, also known as Baddo, is facing a life sentence for killing a lawyer back in 1996.

“Baddo took the policemen, who were escorting him to a Dehli road hotel in Meerut where his associates had organised a liquor party. The police has detained seven policemen, including an inspector, however they are still not in their senses,” Nitin Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut told The Indian Express.

Baddo was kept in Fatehgarh jail, and was on the way to a Ghaziabad court in a hearing of a case. He is facing charges in about 10 cases, including murder and dacoity. The Meerut SSP said he hoped to arrest the gangster soon.

“Those who have been detained are constables Omveer, Santosh, Sunil, Rajkumar, Bhupinder and Ihetashamam along with the police inspector of Farrukhabad, Deshraj Tyagi,” added Tiwari.

Akhilesh Narayan Singh, SP Meerut also told news agency ANI, “Six police officials and three civilians arrested in the case. Investigation underway.”

“The police has sent our Crime Branch officer Sanjay Mishra to get the report in this case and we will be taking an action after he registers his report on Friday,” Anil Kumar Mishra, Farrukhabad Senior Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express over the phone.

In 2018, 50-year-old Baddo was arrested by the Meerut police and was lodged in Meerut jail for about a month post which he was moved to Fatehgarh jail in Farrukhabad as the prison authorities felt that there was a threat to his life from his associates.

