Major Handa held in murder of Army officer’s wife: ‘Obsession’ or relationship gone wrong? Many versions of bloody event

An unrequited lover’s excessive obsession for a fellow colleague’s wife turned fatal when an Army major allegedly killed a woman and dumped her body with her throat slit near Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday. Delhi police have arrested 40-year-old Nikhil Rai Handa from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut in connection with the murder. The victim was identified as Shailza Dwivedi, the wife of Major Amit Dwivedi. Police are in the process of questioning Handa who has been arrested as an accused in the case, said Joint Commissioner of Police (western range) Madhup Tiwari.

What the police probe reveals

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and there are different versions that are emerging from the investigations so far. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said the accused, Major Nikhil Handa, was “obsessed” with the victim and wanted to marry her. However, another police officer claimed that the woman and the accused had an affair, according to PTI report.

Major Handa, who is married with two kids, knew the women and her husband, also a Major in the Army, since 2015 when they were both posted in Nagaland, the DCP said. According to The Indian Express, Handa and Shailza became friends through Facebook in 2015. Shailza reportedly introduced Handa to her husband in Dimapur, where both the officers were posted at the time.

What the family says

Before Dimapur, Handa was posted in Meerut and his family lived in Delhi’s Saket. Two months ago, Dwivedi came to Delhi for a training programme and was scheduled to join a UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan, Shailza’s brother was quoted as saying by IE. “When Handa tried to go beyond mere friendship, Shailza started ignoring him. Reports of my sister having an affair with him are completely false,” Shailza’s brother told The Indian Express.

According to a report carried out by Times of India, Handa had gifted Shailza a phone and called her 3,000 times in 2018. An NDTV report says, Handa killed Shailza after she spurned his marriage proposal. Major Dwivedi had earlier even caught them chatting in a video call and warned Handa to stay away from his wife, the NDTV report says.

What exactly happened on Saturday?

Handa had come to Delhi from Dimapur around a fortnight ago on the pretext of treatment. On Saturday, he met the woman and they had an argument while they were sitting in his car and he allegedly slit her throat and threw her out of the vehicle, the police officers said. The woman held on to the car after being thrown out but the accused ran over her and fled from the spot, they added.

Two knives were found in his car, which indicates that he might have planned it in advance, police said. Initially, the police were informed that a woman had died in an accident. Later, when they inspected the body, it was found that her throat was slit, they said. The accused had allegedly run his car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident, police said.

How was Handa nabbed?

Earlier on Saturday, the woman was dropped at the Army Base Hospital in her husband’s official vehicle by a driver. Later, when the driver came back to pick her up, he could not find her and learnt that she did not attend her scheduled physiotherapy session.

Major Dwivedi had spotted Major Handa in the CCTV footage of the hospital, where his wife had gone for a physiotherapy session and went missing from there, and told the police that he suspected him. The police then started looking for Handa and found that he was in touch with a couple of friends and was hiding at the Officers’ Mess in Meerut Cantonment.

A Delhi Police team reached Meerut and nabbed Major Handa when he was trying to escape from there in his silver-coloured car, officials said. Major Handa was arrested by the team. After the arrest, they informed their counterparts in Meerut.