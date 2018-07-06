Major General VD Dogra becomes first serving Army officer to complete Ironman triathlon, Rahul Gandhi salutes

Major General VD Dogra after completing the triathlon. (Source: Twitter)

Major General VD Dogra became the first serving Indian Army officer to complete an Ironman triathlon. General Dogra achieved this feat in Austria on Tuesday and is also the only General across the globe to have completed the gruelling competition in Austria. The Ironman is an international triathlon consisting of three consecutive events — 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km cycling and 42.2 km of running.

The competitors have to complete the event within 17 hours to earn the title. Major Dogra finished the challenge in just 14 hours and 21 minutes. The competition is considered as the toughest one-day sporting event and was held in Austria’s Klagenfurt on July 1. More than 3000 participated in the event.

In the past, major Dogra has cycled from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer, Sela Pass to Bumla Pass in Arunachal Pradesh and from Akhnoor to Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also participated in several triathlons such as Sprint category (500 metres swimming, 20 km cycling and 5 km running), the Olympic category (1500 metres swimming, 40 km cycling, 10 km running), the half Ironman and now the full Ironman.

Major General Vikram Dogra of 17 Poona Horse globally became the first General to participate & successfully complete #Ironman, Austria on 1 Jul 2018 which included 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling & 42.2 km running. 2850 athletes from 50 countries participated in the event pic.twitter.com/inDWWUsCVw — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 3, 2018

His efforts drew applause from Congress president Rahul Gandhi as well. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi saluted General VD Dogra and said that he is an inspiration and role model for all the Indians.

“It takes tremendous will power, discipline & stamina to complete an Ironman triathlon – 3.8 KM swim; 180 KM cycle; 42.2 KM run. Major General Dogra did that, in Austria, in just 14 hrs! He is a role model & inspiration for all Indians. We salute him!,” Gandhi’s tweet read.

It takes tremendous will power , discipline & stamina to complete an #IronMan triathlon-3.8 KM swim; 180 KM cycle; 42.2 KM run. Major General Dogra did that, in Austria, in just 14 hrs! He is a role model & inspiration for all Indians. We salute him! https://t.co/KaMyabjQLt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 4, 2018

Major General VD Dogra was a Gold Medalist of the December 1981 batch and has been a Sword of Honour. He has commanded an Armoured Brigade on the western front with Pakistan and an Infantry Division in a Strike Corps.